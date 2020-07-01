All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:06 AM

306 S VEITCH ST

306 South Veitch Street · No Longer Available
Location

306 South Veitch Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pet friendly
Application registered and accepted 10/24/19 pending lease signing. Newly painted and refreshed, this 2 bedroom/1 bath colonial-style brick semi-detached end townhome is ready for you to occupy. Pretty hardwoods on main and upper levels. Private fenced backyard with patio. Fixed stairs to attic storage area. Short walk to Penrose Park, 7-11, Bob & Edith's Diner and Penrose Square on Columbia Pike with Starbucks, Restaurants, Giant Foods, Gym, etc. Walk to Fort Myer, too! Easy access to Pentagon, DC, Crystal City, National Landing and more. No cats, but owner will consider one small to medium dog, case by case with $500 pet deposit. Apply online at LongandFoster.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 S VEITCH ST have any available units?
306 S VEITCH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 306 S VEITCH ST have?
Some of 306 S VEITCH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 S VEITCH ST currently offering any rent specials?
306 S VEITCH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 S VEITCH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 S VEITCH ST is pet friendly.
Does 306 S VEITCH ST offer parking?
Yes, 306 S VEITCH ST offers parking.
Does 306 S VEITCH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 306 S VEITCH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 S VEITCH ST have a pool?
No, 306 S VEITCH ST does not have a pool.
Does 306 S VEITCH ST have accessible units?
No, 306 S VEITCH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 306 S VEITCH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 306 S VEITCH ST has units with dishwashers.

