306 S VEITCH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pet friendly

Application registered and accepted 10/24/19 pending lease signing. Newly painted and refreshed, this 2 bedroom/1 bath colonial-style brick semi-detached end townhome is ready for you to occupy. Pretty hardwoods on main and upper levels. Private fenced backyard with patio. Fixed stairs to attic storage area. Short walk to Penrose Park, 7-11, Bob & Edith's Diner and Penrose Square on Columbia Pike with Starbucks, Restaurants, Giant Foods, Gym, etc. Walk to Fort Myer, too! Easy access to Pentagon, DC, Crystal City, National Landing and more. No cats, but owner will consider one small to medium dog, case by case with $500 pet deposit. Apply online at LongandFoster.com