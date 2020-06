Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

306 N. George Mason Drive Available 03/23/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Full Bathroom Townhouse located in Ballston. - Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 Full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom Townhouse located in Ballston. This specific model features a two car attached garage as well as a rooftop deck. Built in 2015 this property has been owner occupied and never previously rented. Please contact Arlington Realty Property Management for additional information.



No Pets Allowed



