2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:36 PM

2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET

2825 South Wakefield Street · No Longer Available
Location

2825 South Wakefield Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Just a short stroll to dining and entertainment in Shirlington from this fabulous top floor two bedroom condo. Recently updated Tiled Kitchen floor with Stainless appliances and Maple cabinets. Large Walk-in storage closet . Spacious sun filled Living room features wood burning fireplace and "wood" floors throughout. Master bedroom closet shelves add easy storage and Cherry 2nd bedroom gets morning sun! Totally updated Bath, Glass shower doors. Spacious Balcony off kitchen great for Evening dining & lounging , Morning sun for coffee and container gardening, overlooks treed common area. Abundant parking for you and guests. Community Pool and Tennis courts a block over. Metro Bus at corner. Popular Shirlington Dog Park , Four Mile Run and W,O & D Trails, Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center and Jennie Dean Park all within walking distance. You may not want to move once you start living here. Available first of February, could be a bit earlier if needed. Contact Alt Agent to show - need to take the dog for a walk - and for "on line" Application information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET have any available units?
2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET have?
Some of 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET offers parking.
Does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET has a pool.
Does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET have accessible units?
No, 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

