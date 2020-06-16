2825 S WAKEFIELD STREET

Amenities

Just a short stroll to dining and entertainment in Shirlington from this fabulous top floor two bedroom condo. Recently updated Tiled Kitchen floor with Stainless appliances and Maple cabinets. Large Walk-in storage closet . Spacious sun filled Living room features wood burning fireplace and "wood" floors throughout. Master bedroom closet shelves add easy storage and Cherry 2nd bedroom gets morning sun! Totally updated Bath, Glass shower doors. Spacious Balcony off kitchen great for Evening dining & lounging , Morning sun for coffee and container gardening, overlooks treed common area. Abundant parking for you and guests. Community Pool and Tennis courts a block over. Metro Bus at corner. Popular Shirlington Dog Park , Four Mile Run and W,O & D Trails, Barcroft Sports & Fitness Center and Jennie Dean Park all within walking distance. You may not want to move once you start living here. Available first of February, could be a bit earlier if needed. Contact Alt Agent to show - need to take the dog for a walk - and for "on line" Application information.