Arlington, VA
2741 S BUCHANAN STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

2741 S BUCHANAN STREET

2741 South Buchanan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2741 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
tennis court
Don't miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Fairlington, a historically designated community with one of the most unique living environments in the DC Metro area. Stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ updates galore. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet open kitchen, custom cabinets, granite counters, modern lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy incredible green spaces, dog parks, an abundance of walking trails, and 6 pools and 12 tennis courts. Walk to Shirlington Village and 3 other major shopping areas. A commuters dream just minutes to downtown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET have any available units?
2741 S BUCHANAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET have?
Some of 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2741 S BUCHANAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET offer parking?
No, 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET has a pool.
Does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2741 S BUCHANAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
