2741 S BUCHANAN STREET

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel pool dog park

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool tennis court

Don't miss this opportunity to live in beautiful Fairlington, a historically designated community with one of the most unique living environments in the DC Metro area. Stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bath w/ updates galore. Freshly painted with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Gourmet open kitchen, custom cabinets, granite counters, modern lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy incredible green spaces, dog parks, an abundance of walking trails, and 6 pools and 12 tennis courts. Walk to Shirlington Village and 3 other major shopping areas. A commuters dream just minutes to downtown!