2705 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201 Lyon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice cozy apartment condo in the heart of Arlington. Minutes to DC. Ft. Myers. Bamboo hardwoods thru main level. Wood burning fireplace. Top floor so no one to hear upstairs. Good credit only. No smokers or pets. Has storage bin in basement. Bedroom and living room must be covered by carpet (75%).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have any available units?
2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2705 ARLINGTON BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)