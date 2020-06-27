All apartments in Arlington
2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:48 PM

2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE

2623 Fairfax Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2623 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA 22201
Clarendon - Courthouse

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This beautifully maintained row house in Clarendon is looking for a new tenant. Located on a quiet street, walking distance to all restaurants, shopping and the Clarendon metro, this home offers every convenience. Highlighted with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, as well as front and rear access. Entire third floor is a master suite with a large bedroom, separate office, large walk-in closet and private master bathroom. This home comes with 2 underground, direct home access parking spaces! This is a great opportunity to live in the heart of Clarendon and enjoy quite living at the same time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE have any available units?
2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE have?
Some of 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
