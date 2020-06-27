2623 FAIRFAX DRIVE

Amenities

This beautifully maintained row house in Clarendon is looking for a new tenant. Located on a quiet street, walking distance to all restaurants, shopping and the Clarendon metro, this home offers every convenience. Highlighted with hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, as well as front and rear access. Entire third floor is a master suite with a large bedroom, separate office, large walk-in closet and private master bathroom. This home comes with 2 underground, direct home access parking spaces! This is a great opportunity to live in the heart of Clarendon and enjoy quite living at the same time.