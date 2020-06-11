2600 13TH ROAD S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Two level 1BR Townhouse has beautiful hardwood floor & double pane vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen has newer white appliances, updated flooring, oak cabs, washer & dryer. Updated ceramic tile bath with modern fixtures & lighting. Big MBR has beautiful hardwood floor, 2 windows & 2 roomy closets plus nook for a desk or sitting area. Deck is great for BBQ's and has access to landscaped courtyard where you can garden. Pool, tennis, water, sewer, trash, recycling, extra storage & all outside maintenance included. Walk to shops & restaurants. Easy parking, even for guests, plus quick access to good public transportation. Owner will consider pets on case by case basis with deposit.