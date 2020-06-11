All apartments in Arlington
2600 13TH ROAD S

2600 13th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2600 13th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Two level 1BR Townhouse has beautiful hardwood floor & double pane vinyl windows. Eat-in kitchen has newer white appliances, updated flooring, oak cabs, washer & dryer. Updated ceramic tile bath with modern fixtures & lighting. Big MBR has beautiful hardwood floor, 2 windows & 2 roomy closets plus nook for a desk or sitting area. Deck is great for BBQ's and has access to landscaped courtyard where you can garden. Pool, tennis, water, sewer, trash, recycling, extra storage & all outside maintenance included. Walk to shops & restaurants. Easy parking, even for guests, plus quick access to good public transportation. Owner will consider pets on case by case basis with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 13TH ROAD S have any available units?
2600 13TH ROAD S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 13TH ROAD S have?
Some of 2600 13TH ROAD S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 13TH ROAD S currently offering any rent specials?
2600 13TH ROAD S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 13TH ROAD S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 13TH ROAD S is pet friendly.
Does 2600 13TH ROAD S offer parking?
Yes, 2600 13TH ROAD S offers parking.
Does 2600 13TH ROAD S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 13TH ROAD S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 13TH ROAD S have a pool?
Yes, 2600 13TH ROAD S has a pool.
Does 2600 13TH ROAD S have accessible units?
No, 2600 13TH ROAD S does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 13TH ROAD S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 13TH ROAD S has units with dishwashers.
