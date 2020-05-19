All apartments in Arlington
Location

2422 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22206
Fairlington - Shirlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Pride of ownership shows throughout this meticulously maintained and updated, spacious end-unit townhouse in sought after Windgate of Arlington. Light filled with hardwoods throughout main level (2018), granite counters and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen (2012), recessed lighting in Family Room, and French doors leading out to fully fenced, private back patio ideal for entertaining or lazy summer evenings. Upper Level Master Bedroom features custom Elfa closet systems in both closets, with other Bedrooms featuring additional closet systems to maximize space. All Bathrooms remodeled 2012. HVAC, Washer and Dryer new 2014. Lower level features Rec Room plus large sized Den and full Bath. Prime location close to the shops and restaurants of Shirlington, Arlington's top dog park, the Pentagon, public transportation and easy access to DC. NOTE: Water/sewer/ trash removal/HOA fee included in rent. Must have good credit and combined income should be around $125,000 with no more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C have any available units?
2422 S WALTER REED DR #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C have?
Some of 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C currently offering any rent specials?
2422 S WALTER REED DR #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C is pet friendly.
Does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C offer parking?
Yes, 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C offers parking.
Does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C have a pool?
No, 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C does not have a pool.
Does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C have accessible units?
No, 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2422 S WALTER REED DR #C has units with dishwashers.

