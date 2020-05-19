2422 S WALTER REED DR #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Pride of ownership shows throughout this meticulously maintained and updated, spacious end-unit townhouse in sought after Windgate of Arlington. Light filled with hardwoods throughout main level (2018), granite counters and stainless steel appliances in Kitchen (2012), recessed lighting in Family Room, and French doors leading out to fully fenced, private back patio ideal for entertaining or lazy summer evenings. Upper Level Master Bedroom features custom Elfa closet systems in both closets, with other Bedrooms featuring additional closet systems to maximize space. All Bathrooms remodeled 2012. HVAC, Washer and Dryer new 2014. Lower level features Rec Room plus large sized Den and full Bath. Prime location close to the shops and restaurants of Shirlington, Arlington's top dog park, the Pentagon, public transportation and easy access to DC. NOTE: Water/sewer/ trash removal/HOA fee included in rent. Must have good credit and combined income should be around $125,000 with no more than 2 incomes to qualify.