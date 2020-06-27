2412 N Illinois ST

Amenities

Conveniently located off of Lee Highway near Lee Harrison Shopping Center. A large fully renovated, spacious basement unit in a single family home is available for rent. It is brand new with contemporary and modern finish. It features a large living space, bathroom, bedroom and closet. It has a small kitchennette (sink, microwave, fridge, but no stove). Dedicated side entry. Rent covers water, heat, utilities, electric, WiFi, trash, and snow removal. Easy free parking and very short walk to bus stops. Ideal for a graduate student, or a young working professional. A family lives on the ground floor. People over 6 feet tall need to remember to watch for a support beam when first entering the basement. Available immediately. Minimum 1 year lease preferred.

No Dogs Allowed



