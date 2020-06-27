All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2412 N Illinois ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2412 N Illinois ST
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

2412 N Illinois ST

2412 North Illinois Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2412 North Illinois Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Leeway

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Private fully renovated basement - Property Id: 157249

Conveniently located off of Lee Highway near Lee Harrison Shopping Center. A large fully renovated, spacious basement unit in a single family home is available for rent. It is brand new with contemporary and modern finish. It features a large living space, bathroom, bedroom and closet. It has a small kitchennette (sink, microwave, fridge, but no stove). Dedicated side entry. Rent covers water, heat, utilities, electric, WiFi, trash, and snow removal. Easy free parking and very short walk to bus stops. Ideal for a graduate student, or a young working professional. A family lives on the ground floor. People over 6 feet tall need to remember to watch for a support beam when first entering the basement. Available immediately. Minimum 1 year lease preferred.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157249p
Property Id 157249

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5156165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 N Illinois ST have any available units?
2412 N Illinois ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 N Illinois ST have?
Some of 2412 N Illinois ST's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 N Illinois ST currently offering any rent specials?
2412 N Illinois ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 N Illinois ST pet-friendly?
No, 2412 N Illinois ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2412 N Illinois ST offer parking?
Yes, 2412 N Illinois ST offers parking.
Does 2412 N Illinois ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 N Illinois ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 N Illinois ST have a pool?
No, 2412 N Illinois ST does not have a pool.
Does 2412 N Illinois ST have accessible units?
No, 2412 N Illinois ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 N Illinois ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 N Illinois ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox Club
401 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Madison at Ballston Station
4400 4th Street N
Arlington, VA 22203
Tellus
2009 14th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Avalon Columbia Pike
1028 S Walter Reed Dr
Arlington, VA 22204
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Thomas Court
470 N Thomas St
Arlington, VA 22203
Ballston Park
351 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University