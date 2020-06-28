2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S

Amenities
Hi there! My husband and I are relocating and have a beautiful spacious Arlington apartment to sublet!
Bell Ridge Apartment Complex
Private shuttle for residents only
LESS than 1 mile to DC!
1 bedroom WITH an upstairs Loft??
1 full bath
Brand new full size washer and dryer
Brand new kitchen sink
Downtown
Fantastic view and location
Private Gym
Private Pool
Nearly 1,000 sq ft
Pets Allowed!
2200 but price negotiable (water and trash included)
We will pay for a parking spot (80 per month).
Please contact me for further inquiry.