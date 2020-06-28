All apartments in Arlington
2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:10 AM

2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S

2400 24th Road South · No Longer Available
Location

2400 24th Road South, Arlington, VA 22204
Army Navy Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hi there! My husband and I are relocating and have a beautiful spacious Arlington apartment to sublet!
Bell Ridge Apartment Complex
Private shuttle for residents only
LESS than 1 mile to DC!
1 bedroom WITH an upstairs Loft??
1 full bath
Brand new full size washer and dryer
Brand new kitchen sink
Downtown
Fantastic view and location
Private Gym
Private Pool
Nearly 1,000 sq ft
Pets Allowed!
2200 but price negotiable (water and trash included)
We will pay for a parking spot (80 per month).

Please contact me for further inquiry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S have any available units?
2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S have?
Some of 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S currently offering any rent specials?
2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S is pet friendly.
Does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S offer parking?
Yes, 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S offers parking.
Does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S have a pool?
Yes, 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S has a pool.
Does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S have accessible units?
No, 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 24th 2400 24th Rd S does not have units with dishwashers.
