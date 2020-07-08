2369 S QUEEN STREET

Amenities

This home is within biking or walking distance to Crystal City. You will find this elevator townhome has been updated to elegance. The 5 bedroom home comes with off-street parking, however there is plenty of parking curbside. It even has a charging station for an electric car. The location can~t be beat! The inside of this house is even better. As you enter the foyer of marble, wide and open, you see to the right is an office with a bath, a laundry center, and a recreation room with a built in bar and fireplace, all open to a sunken patio. There is also an additional bedroom on this level. As you go up via the elevator or by stairs, you find an open family living area with the dining area and kitchen. The owner opened this up and it is expansive. This family living area with a built-in fireplace has all hardwood flooring and opens to a Georgetown styled brick patio that is fully fenced in and backs to woods and common ground. All you see is green. To the front of the home you will find the remodeled kitchen and breakfast room. On the uppermost level, you will see 2 large secondary bedrooms, all with hardwood flooring, that shares a completely renovated bathroom as well as the master bedroom toward the back, overlooking the trees, with 3 closets and a very ample master bath with separate shower and tub that has also been remodeled to perfection.