Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2369 S QUEEN STREET
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2369 S QUEEN STREET

2369 South Queen Street · No Longer Available
Location

2369 South Queen Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Arlington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
This home is within biking or walking distance to Crystal City. You will find this elevator townhome has been updated to elegance. The 5 bedroom home comes with off-street parking, however there is plenty of parking curbside. It even has a charging station for an electric car. The location can~t be beat! The inside of this house is even better. As you enter the foyer of marble, wide and open, you see to the right is an office with a bath, a laundry center, and a recreation room with a built in bar and fireplace, all open to a sunken patio. There is also an additional bedroom on this level. As you go up via the elevator or by stairs, you find an open family living area with the dining area and kitchen. The owner opened this up and it is expansive. This family living area with a built-in fireplace has all hardwood flooring and opens to a Georgetown styled brick patio that is fully fenced in and backs to woods and common ground. All you see is green. To the front of the home you will find the remodeled kitchen and breakfast room. On the uppermost level, you will see 2 large secondary bedrooms, all with hardwood flooring, that shares a completely renovated bathroom as well as the master bedroom toward the back, overlooking the trees, with 3 closets and a very ample master bath with separate shower and tub that has also been remodeled to perfection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2369 S QUEEN STREET have any available units?
2369 S QUEEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2369 S QUEEN STREET have?
Some of 2369 S QUEEN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2369 S QUEEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2369 S QUEEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2369 S QUEEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2369 S QUEEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2369 S QUEEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2369 S QUEEN STREET offers parking.
Does 2369 S QUEEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2369 S QUEEN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2369 S QUEEN STREET have a pool?
No, 2369 S QUEEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2369 S QUEEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2369 S QUEEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2369 S QUEEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2369 S QUEEN STREET has units with dishwashers.

