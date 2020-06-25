225 N GALVESTON STREET

Amenities

BACK on the MARKET!! Fantastic North Arlington brick colonial, mere blocks from the hot new Ballston Quarter and a quick bus ride to the Ballston Metro. Minutes to DC, the Pentagon, National Landing, Amazon HQ, and much more. Parks, trails, restaurants, shopping, libraries, and music venues are all practically at your doorstep. THE HOUSE has hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, stainless appliances, and an abundance of storage. 3 bedrooms (smaller one could be an office or nursery) and a full bath upstairs. The lower level has also been comfortably set up as a bedroom and has a full bath, laundry room, and a private entrance. FULLY FENCED large back yard and nice deck. PARKING is available for 2-3 cars on the paved driveway, and there is plenty of parking available on the street. (No permits required in this neighborhood.) ONE PET would be considered: either a dog or a cat with a $500 pet deposit. **APPLY ONLINE: www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com $55 per occupant over the age of 18, plus one $5 service fee to process complete application. For assistance with application, please contact Annie Patterson at 703-678-7371.(Home is currently tenant-occupied. Photos are from previous listing.)