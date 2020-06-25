All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:39 AM

225 N GALVESTON STREET

225 North Galveston Street · No Longer Available
Location

225 North Galveston Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BACK on the MARKET!! Fantastic North Arlington brick colonial, mere blocks from the hot new Ballston Quarter and a quick bus ride to the Ballston Metro. Minutes to DC, the Pentagon, National Landing, Amazon HQ, and much more. Parks, trails, restaurants, shopping, libraries, and music venues are all practically at your doorstep. THE HOUSE has hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, stainless appliances, and an abundance of storage. 3 bedrooms (smaller one could be an office or nursery) and a full bath upstairs. The lower level has also been comfortably set up as a bedroom and has a full bath, laundry room, and a private entrance. FULLY FENCED large back yard and nice deck. PARKING is available for 2-3 cars on the paved driveway, and there is plenty of parking available on the street. (No permits required in this neighborhood.) ONE PET would be considered: either a dog or a cat with a $500 pet deposit. **APPLY ONLINE: www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com $55 per occupant over the age of 18, plus one $5 service fee to process complete application. For assistance with application, please contact Annie Patterson at 703-678-7371.(Home is currently tenant-occupied. Photos are from previous listing.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 N GALVESTON STREET have any available units?
225 N GALVESTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 N GALVESTON STREET have?
Some of 225 N GALVESTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 N GALVESTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
225 N GALVESTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 N GALVESTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 N GALVESTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 225 N GALVESTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 225 N GALVESTON STREET offers parking.
Does 225 N GALVESTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 N GALVESTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 N GALVESTON STREET have a pool?
No, 225 N GALVESTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 225 N GALVESTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 225 N GALVESTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 225 N GALVESTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 N GALVESTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
