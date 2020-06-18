223 N GREENBRIER STREET

Amenities
Over 1,600 s.f. of total space on 3 levels, Fresh paint, clean, lawn service included. Minimum 1 year lease. Refinished hard wood floors on main and upper level. Gas cooking. 3 bedrooms up. 2 full baths (one up, one down). Rec room with full daylight window, convenient location near Ballston Metro. So sorry, no smoking inside the house. $45 per adult application fee. Security deposit and first month's rent in certified funds. Near Lubber Run Park and Arlington Forest Swim Club. Pets on a case by case basis, pet deposit $500.