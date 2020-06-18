223 N GREENBRIER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Over 1,600 s.f. of total space on 3 levels, Fresh paint, clean, lawn service included. Minimum 1 year lease. Refinished hard wood floors on main and upper level. Gas cooking. 3 bedrooms up. 2 full baths (one up, one down). Rec room with full daylight window, convenient location near Ballston Metro. So sorry, no smoking inside the house. $45 per adult application fee. Security deposit and first month's rent in certified funds. Near Lubber Run Park and Arlington Forest Swim Club. Pets on a case by case basis, pet deposit $500.