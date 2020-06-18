All apartments in Arlington
223 N GREENBRIER STREET
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

223 N GREENBRIER STREET

223 North Greenbrier Street · No Longer Available
Location

223 North Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Arlington Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Over 1,600 s.f. of total space on 3 levels, Fresh paint, clean, lawn service included. Minimum 1 year lease. Refinished hard wood floors on main and upper level. Gas cooking. 3 bedrooms up. 2 full baths (one up, one down). Rec room with full daylight window, convenient location near Ballston Metro. So sorry, no smoking inside the house. $45 per adult application fee. Security deposit and first month's rent in certified funds. Near Lubber Run Park and Arlington Forest Swim Club. Pets on a case by case basis, pet deposit $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET have any available units?
223 N GREENBRIER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET have?
Some of 223 N GREENBRIER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 N GREENBRIER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
223 N GREENBRIER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 N GREENBRIER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 N GREENBRIER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET offer parking?
Yes, 223 N GREENBRIER STREET offers parking.
Does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 223 N GREENBRIER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET have a pool?
Yes, 223 N GREENBRIER STREET has a pool.
Does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET have accessible units?
No, 223 N GREENBRIER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 223 N GREENBRIER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 223 N GREENBRIER STREET has units with dishwashers.

