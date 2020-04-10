2205 S GRANT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

This 2 level, 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathroom home is in an ideal location just a short distance from 2 Metro stops, shopping, restaurants, National Airport and Landing and DC is just minutes away. It is well kept and in good condition. It is professionally managed and had been a rental property for several years. The upper level has an open kitchen with ample prep area and cabinet storage , adjacent dining area, open living room, 2 bedrooms and one bath. The lower level has an open family room, 3rd large bedroom, full bathroom laundry/utility storage room.