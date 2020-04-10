All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 2205 S GRANT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
2205 S GRANT STREET
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

2205 S GRANT STREET

2205 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Aurora Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2205 South Grant Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 level, 3 generous sized bedrooms and 2 full bathroom home is in an ideal location just a short distance from 2 Metro stops, shopping, restaurants, National Airport and Landing and DC is just minutes away. It is well kept and in good condition. It is professionally managed and had been a rental property for several years. The upper level has an open kitchen with ample prep area and cabinet storage , adjacent dining area, open living room, 2 bedrooms and one bath. The lower level has an open family room, 3rd large bedroom, full bathroom laundry/utility storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 S GRANT STREET have any available units?
2205 S GRANT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 S GRANT STREET have?
Some of 2205 S GRANT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 S GRANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2205 S GRANT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 S GRANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2205 S GRANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2205 S GRANT STREET offer parking?
No, 2205 S GRANT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2205 S GRANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2205 S GRANT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 S GRANT STREET have a pool?
No, 2205 S GRANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2205 S GRANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2205 S GRANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 S GRANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 S GRANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Arlington North
2105 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22207
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Bartton Place
5551 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Woodbury Park
2306 11th St N
Arlington, VA 22201
Virginia Square
901 N Nelson St
Arlington, VA 22203
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Whispering Oaks
1310 N Oak Ct
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University