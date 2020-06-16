2146 N THOMAS STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy the convenience and style in this lovely 2 bedroom walk-up apartment, complete with remodeled gourmet kitchen, updated bath, and gleaming wood floors throughout. Relax in the spacious living area, gather with friends and family in the separate dining area, or grab a quick morning bite at the open kitchen's breakfast bar. In-unit washer/dryer combo. Located just off Lee Highway, you'll be just minutes from the best of both Arlington and DC! Two off street parking spots, plus unrestricted street parking. Available immediately. No smoking. No pets. No groups. Security deposit $2,075. Minimum income $83,000. Inquire for online application process.