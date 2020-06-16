All apartments in Arlington
2146 N THOMAS STREET

2146 North Thomas Street · No Longer Available
Location

2146 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Waverly Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Enjoy the convenience and style in this lovely 2 bedroom walk-up apartment, complete with remodeled gourmet kitchen, updated bath, and gleaming wood floors throughout. Relax in the spacious living area, gather with friends and family in the separate dining area, or grab a quick morning bite at the open kitchen's breakfast bar. In-unit washer/dryer combo. Located just off Lee Highway, you'll be just minutes from the best of both Arlington and DC! Two off street parking spots, plus unrestricted street parking. Available immediately. No smoking. No pets. No groups. Security deposit $2,075. Minimum income $83,000. Inquire for online application process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2146 N THOMAS STREET have any available units?
2146 N THOMAS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2146 N THOMAS STREET have?
Some of 2146 N THOMAS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2146 N THOMAS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2146 N THOMAS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2146 N THOMAS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2146 N THOMAS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 2146 N THOMAS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2146 N THOMAS STREET does offer parking.
Does 2146 N THOMAS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2146 N THOMAS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2146 N THOMAS STREET have a pool?
No, 2146 N THOMAS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2146 N THOMAS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2146 N THOMAS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2146 N THOMAS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2146 N THOMAS STREET has units with dishwashers.
