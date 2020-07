Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 2 LEVEL TOWNHOME STYLE CONDO IN THE RAREST OF LOCATIONS*HISTORIC MAYWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD*SPARKLING AND BRIGHT*GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES* BRAND NEW BATHROOMS*NEW HVAC AND NEW HOT WATER HEATER*SPACIOUS LIVING ON TWO LEVELS OFFERS A GREAT VALUE IN SOUGHT AFTER 22207*NEAR EVERYTHING*I-66,SHOPPING,WASHINGTON DC,NIGHTLIFE AND RESTAURANTS*BRING YOUR MOST DISCRIMINATING CLIENTS*1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE