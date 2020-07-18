2101 N MONROE ST #408

Amenities

MOVE IN BEFORE THE AUGUST HEAT HITS! Located on the Top Floor, this gorgeous 1BR/Den comes with 1 Garage Space but a 2nd garage space is available for an additional $100 per month if needed. Just minutes from National Landing, Rosslyn, Washington DC, Pentagon, and Reagan National. Built in 2013, unit features wood floors, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, open floor plan with incredible walk in closet and large utility room with extra storage! Close to all of your daily needs, grocery shopping, restaurants, bike trail, and Georgetown. Pets are case by case with an additional security deposit. Application fee $55 per adult.