Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:55 AM

2101 N MONROE ST #408

2101 North Monroe Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2101 North Monroe Street, Arlington, VA 22207
Maywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,099

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN BEFORE THE AUGUST HEAT HITS! Located on the Top Floor, this gorgeous 1BR/Den comes with 1 Garage Space but a 2nd garage space is available for an additional $100 per month if needed. Just minutes from National Landing, Rosslyn, Washington DC, Pentagon, and Reagan National. Built in 2013, unit features wood floors, gourmet kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, open floor plan with incredible walk in closet and large utility room with extra storage! Close to all of your daily needs, grocery shopping, restaurants, bike trail, and Georgetown. Pets are case by case with an additional security deposit. Application fee $55 per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 have any available units?
2101 N MONROE ST #408 has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 have?
Some of 2101 N MONROE ST #408's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 N MONROE ST #408 currently offering any rent specials?
2101 N MONROE ST #408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 N MONROE ST #408 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2101 N MONROE ST #408 is pet friendly.
Does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 offer parking?
Yes, 2101 N MONROE ST #408 offers parking.
Does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 N MONROE ST #408 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 have a pool?
No, 2101 N MONROE ST #408 does not have a pool.
Does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 have accessible units?
No, 2101 N MONROE ST #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 N MONROE ST #408 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2101 N MONROE ST #408 has units with dishwashers.
