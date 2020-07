Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WELCOME HOME TO YOUR PORCH FRONT 4-LEVEL COTTAGE. THIS DUPLEX HOME IS LOCATED BETWEEN CRYSTAL CITY, CLARENDON, AND BALLSTON! 4TH LEVEL LOFT WITH FULL BATH. WALK-UP BASEMENT & YARD. CENTRALLY LOCATED TO EVERYTHING. 1 MILE TO CLARENDON METRO, MINUTES TO DC, ROUTE 50 & I-395 . 2.5 MILES TO THE PENTAGON & PENTAGON CITY MALL. SMALL QUAINT RELAXING PARK RIGHT ACROSS THE STREET.