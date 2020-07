Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Very nice Arlington Forest Colonial on a quiet street, Large kitchen and family room addition plus full bath on main level. 3 Bedrooms up stairs with full bath, 3rd full bath in basement, extra storage under the kitchen addition. Pets on a case by case. Great rear yard with 2 level deck with gas grill. Upstairs bathroom faucet to be replaced with new and the kitchen range to be replaced with new. The oven door to be repaired. NO MORE THAN 3 SINGLE APPLICANTS TO OCCUPY