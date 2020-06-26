206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL & RENOVATED, All brick 2/3 BR, 3 level duplex at a wonderful location>Gorgeous, updated kitchen w/Breakfast bar, granite, stainless appliances + gas cooking>Rich hardwood floors on main & upper levels>Shows well & move-in ready>Nice, partially finished basement for Rec. Room and ample storage>Walk out to fenced rear yard>Super location near Clarendon, Pentagon, Ft. Myer, Amazon HQ, Crystal City. Easy commute to DC & easy access to ART + Metro Express bus line to metro. Close to restaurants, parks, shops, Bike trails and much more>Sorry, no smoking allowed