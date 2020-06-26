All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD
Last updated June 16 2019 at 2:06 AM

206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD

206 S Courthouse Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Penrose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 S Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA 22204
Penrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL & RENOVATED, All brick 2/3 BR, 3 level duplex at a wonderful location>Gorgeous, updated kitchen w/Breakfast bar, granite, stainless appliances + gas cooking>Rich hardwood floors on main & upper levels>Shows well & move-in ready>Nice, partially finished basement for Rec. Room and ample storage>Walk out to fenced rear yard>Super location near Clarendon, Pentagon, Ft. Myer, Amazon HQ, Crystal City. Easy commute to DC & easy access to ART + Metro Express bus line to metro. Close to restaurants, parks, shops, Bike trails and much more>Sorry, no smoking allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have any available units?
206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have?
Some of 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offers parking.
Does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have a pool?
No, 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 S COURTHOUSE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St
Arlington, VA 22201
Spectrum Apartments
5055 S Chesterfield Rd
Arlington, VA 22206
Water Park Towers
1501 Crystal Dr
Arlington, VA 22202
Wood Lee Arms
4400 Lee Hwy
Arlington, VA 22207
Avalon Courthouse Place
1320 N Veitch St
Arlington, VA 22201
Fort Strong Properties
1920 N Calvert St
Arlington, VA 22201
Crystal Towers
1600 S Eads St
Arlington, VA 22202
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University