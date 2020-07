Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking microwave furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great Opportunity to Live Lightly! *Former Tenant Took Great Care! * Completely Furnished from Kitchen to Living Room, from Utensils to Sheets! * From Pots to Pans * Everything you need to reside with no outlay for furniture or anything else! * Appliances & System in A-1 Condition * Unit was prof cleaned incl carpet * Move-in fees * Parking pass needed even for street parking * Combo LB located just to the left of building front door