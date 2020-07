1917 QUINCY STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

DETACHED BRICK RAMBLER - ONE FLOOR LIVING W/ NEW KITCHEN & UPDATED BATHROOM! THIS HOME HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED & HARDWOOD FLOORS. BACK OF THE HOUSE CAN BE USED AS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OR USED AS A FAMILY ROOM. LARGE STORAGE AREA -WALK UP TO A FLOORED ATTIC . GREAT LOCATION! CLOSE TO SHIRLINGTON & COLUMBIA PIKE W/ALL TYPES OF RESTAURANTS. NEAR REAGAN NATIONAL AIRPORT, DOWN TOWN DC! AVAILABLE NOW- FENCED IN YARD-OWNER WILL ACCEPT DOGS CASE BY CASE! TO APPLY GO TO ARLINGTONREALTYMANAGEMENT DOT COM, CLICK ON "FIND A HOME", BROWSE THROUGH THE AVAILABLE LISTINGS UNTIL YOU FIND THE ONE YOU'D LIKE TO RENT, SELECT THE PROPERTY AND CLICK "APPLY NOW"