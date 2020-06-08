1909 KEY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Spacious Sun Filled Top Floor 1 Bed 1 Bath. Updates Throughout. Eat-in Kit. Refinished Cabinets w/ New Pulls, SS Appliances Incl. Newer SS Fridge. Ample Closet Space, Extra Storage, & Private Parking Lot. Beautiful Landscaping & Mature Trees. Very Short Walking Distance to Both Court House and Rosslyn Metro Stations in Arlington, Virginia. Minutes to D.C., The Pentagon and Fort Meyers. Three stops to Foggy Bottom, and the World Bank, and a 20 min. Bike Ride to the Kennedy Center and the State Department. Situated Adjacent to the Clarendon/Court House Strip. Many Shops, Restaurants and Offerings- Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Multiple Gyms, Yoga and Barre studios. Available April 18th.**650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Video Tour Link https://opfra.me/l7w