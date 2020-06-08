All apartments in Arlington
Location

1909 Key Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

parking
yoga
extra storage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
Spacious Sun Filled Top Floor 1 Bed 1 Bath. Updates Throughout. Eat-in Kit. Refinished Cabinets w/ New Pulls, SS Appliances Incl. Newer SS Fridge. Ample Closet Space, Extra Storage, & Private Parking Lot. Beautiful Landscaping & Mature Trees. Very Short Walking Distance to Both Court House and Rosslyn Metro Stations in Arlington, Virginia. Minutes to D.C., The Pentagon and Fort Meyers. Three stops to Foggy Bottom, and the World Bank, and a 20 min. Bike Ride to the Kennedy Center and the State Department. Situated Adjacent to the Clarendon/Court House Strip. Many Shops, Restaurants and Offerings- Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Multiple Gyms, Yoga and Barre studios. Available April 18th.**650 Minimum Credit Score Required** Video Tour Link https://opfra.me/l7w

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1909 KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1909 KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include parking, yoga, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1909 KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1909 KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1909 KEY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1909 KEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1909 KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
