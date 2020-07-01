1801 N RHODES ST #4-246

Amenities
Just painted unit is clean and ready to go! Top floor -- no one above! Pleasant views. Near intersection of Wilson Blvd... very convenient to Metro, Safeway, restaurants... easy drive to DC. A short drive to Clarendon with Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, shopping, and restaurants. Street parking and first-come-first-served parking for one car on adjacent lot. Tenant to have insurance with $300,000 liability coverage. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and extra storage. Apply on-line at longandfoster.com, $55 application fee per adult tenant, maximum of two adult tenants. Call lister with any questions.