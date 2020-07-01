All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:54 PM

1801 N RHODES ST #4-246

1801 North Rhodes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1801 North Rhodes Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just painted unit is clean and ready to go! Top floor -- no one above! Pleasant views. Near intersection of Wilson Blvd... very convenient to Metro, Safeway, restaurants... easy drive to DC. A short drive to Clarendon with Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, shopping, and restaurants. Street parking and first-come-first-served parking for one car on adjacent lot. Tenant to have insurance with $300,000 liability coverage. Pets allowed on case-by-case basis. Rent includes water, sewer, trash and extra storage. Apply on-line at longandfoster.com, $55 application fee per adult tenant, maximum of two adult tenants. Call lister with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 have any available units?
1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 have?
Some of 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 currently offering any rent specials?
1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 is pet friendly.
Does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 offer parking?
Yes, 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 offers parking.
Does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 have a pool?
No, 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 does not have a pool.
Does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 have accessible units?
No, 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 N RHODES ST #4-246 has units with dishwashers.

