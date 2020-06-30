1721 S HAYES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

EXCELLENT VALUE! Inviting, upscale, end/upper level townhouse/condo. Versatile layout. Excellent condition! Daylight-filled with 3 BR, 2.5 Bathrooms. The spacious living room with multiple recessed lights invites one to linger. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and access to a long private balcony - perfect for quiet "at home time"time or for entertaining. The sunlight drenched kitchen with high end Maytag stainless steel appliances & granite counters, under counter & recessed lighting, island, pantry and table space make this room a prized feature. The main floor boasts a separate laundry room. Both upper & lower levels have wood flooring. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Pool access. This unit is superior in space & condition. Truly a "Must See " property! You are invited to schedule a private visit - all precautions for social distance/disposable gloves available - Apply online : www.centralpropertiesdc.com/rental.