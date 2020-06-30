All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, VA
1721 S HAYES STREET
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1721 S HAYES STREET

1721 South Hayes Street · No Longer Available
Location

1721 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA 22202
Aurora Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
EXCELLENT VALUE! Inviting, upscale, end/upper level townhouse/condo. Versatile layout. Excellent condition! Daylight-filled with 3 BR, 2.5 Bathrooms. The spacious living room with multiple recessed lights invites one to linger. Living room features a wood burning fireplace and access to a long private balcony - perfect for quiet "at home time"time or for entertaining. The sunlight drenched kitchen with high end Maytag stainless steel appliances & granite counters, under counter & recessed lighting, island, pantry and table space make this room a prized feature. The main floor boasts a separate laundry room. Both upper & lower levels have wood flooring. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. Pool access. This unit is superior in space & condition. Truly a "Must See " property! You are invited to schedule a private visit - all precautions for social distance/disposable gloves available - Apply online : www.centralpropertiesdc.com/rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 S HAYES STREET have any available units?
1721 S HAYES STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 S HAYES STREET have?
Some of 1721 S HAYES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 S HAYES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1721 S HAYES STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 S HAYES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1721 S HAYES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1721 S HAYES STREET offer parking?
No, 1721 S HAYES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1721 S HAYES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 S HAYES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 S HAYES STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1721 S HAYES STREET has a pool.
Does 1721 S HAYES STREET have accessible units?
No, 1721 S HAYES STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 S HAYES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 S HAYES STREET has units with dishwashers.

