1717 26th Street South

Location

1717 26th Street South, Arlington, VA 22206
Long Branch Creek

Amenities

24hr gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
The apartment will be available by the end of August or sooner and the lease will end on July 2020.

Without sublease, the current rental price for 1 BR 1 BA starting from $1705 so you will be getting a huge discount when you take over my lease.

With a sublease, the price of my current rental agreement is as follow $1497 plus $10 trash fees ( $1507 total). UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED.
You will have to go through a credit check and have to qualify through the leasing office. You will pay a $60 application fee.

Economic incentive offerings: I will take care of the $500 admin fee.

I am open to sale everything in my living room if interested.

RESORT-STYLE LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ARLINGTON VA - MINUTES FROM EVERYTHING

2014 PACE Award Winner

Just minutes from Washington, DC, located off I-395 at Glebe Road, the Park at Arlington Ridge is very convenient to popular local shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This park-like setting offers sundrenched one and two bedrooms featuring an open kitchen floor plan with modern appliances and ceramic tile bathrooms. Come soak up the sun at our beautiful Rec Center pool. Work out at our 24-hour state-of-the-art Fitness Center. For your personal business needs, use our 24-hour Business Center. Gather with friends in our comfortable Rec Center Club Room with full kitchen. Yes, The Park at Arlington Ridge has everything you need for your busy lifestyle.

Please rich out for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

