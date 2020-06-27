All apartments in Arlington
1701 N TROY STREET N
1701 N TROY STREET N

1701 North Troy Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 North Troy Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Colonial Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
media room
Just reduced $200 per Month. The best price for a 1400 Sqft condo in top condition.Penthouse near COURT HOUSE METRO. Garden apartment. 2 bedrooms 2 baths corner unit with 11 new large windows on 3 sides This is the largest unit in the entire Colonial Village subdivision. The only 2 bedrooms with 2 baths. The most elegant 24" x 18" living room with 10" ceiling a working wood fireplace. New paint. Updated kitchen. Granite counter tops Updated baths. with granite vanities. Lavish court yard. . Outdoor Caf~s, restaurants and theaters. Required. Rental application. Credit check. Lease. Security deposit. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 N TROY STREET N have any available units?
1701 N TROY STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 N TROY STREET N have?
Some of 1701 N TROY STREET N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 N TROY STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1701 N TROY STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 N TROY STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 1701 N TROY STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1701 N TROY STREET N offer parking?
No, 1701 N TROY STREET N does not offer parking.
Does 1701 N TROY STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 N TROY STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 N TROY STREET N have a pool?
No, 1701 N TROY STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1701 N TROY STREET N have accessible units?
Yes, 1701 N TROY STREET N has accessible units.
Does 1701 N TROY STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 N TROY STREET N has units with dishwashers.
