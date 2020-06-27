1701 N TROY STREET N

Amenities

Just reduced $200 per Month. The best price for a 1400 Sqft condo in top condition.Penthouse near COURT HOUSE METRO. Garden apartment. 2 bedrooms 2 baths corner unit with 11 new large windows on 3 sides This is the largest unit in the entire Colonial Village subdivision. The only 2 bedrooms with 2 baths. The most elegant 24" x 18" living room with 10" ceiling a working wood fireplace. New paint. Updated kitchen. Granite counter tops Updated baths. with granite vanities. Lavish court yard. . Outdoor Caf~s, restaurants and theaters. Required. Rental application. Credit check. Lease. Security deposit. No more than 2 incomes to qualify.