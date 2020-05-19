All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1524 North Kentucky Street

1524 North Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

1524 North Kentucky Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial in Westover with fenced-in back yard and flagstone patio. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, mudroom/foyer entry, main floor bedroom w/ full bath. Two level addition in 2001, Kitchen updated in 2005. Just a few blocks to Westover shops and restaurants.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Karen Fifield 202 766 9246
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 North Kentucky Street have any available units?
1524 North Kentucky Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 North Kentucky Street have?
Some of 1524 North Kentucky Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 North Kentucky Street currently offering any rent specials?
1524 North Kentucky Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 North Kentucky Street pet-friendly?
No, 1524 North Kentucky Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1524 North Kentucky Street offer parking?
No, 1524 North Kentucky Street does not offer parking.
Does 1524 North Kentucky Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 North Kentucky Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 North Kentucky Street have a pool?
No, 1524 North Kentucky Street does not have a pool.
Does 1524 North Kentucky Street have accessible units?
No, 1524 North Kentucky Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 North Kentucky Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 North Kentucky Street has units with dishwashers.
