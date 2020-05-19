1524 North Kentucky Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial in Westover with fenced-in back yard and flagstone patio. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout, separate dining room, eat in kitchen, mudroom/foyer entry, main floor bedroom w/ full bath. Two level addition in 2001, Kitchen updated in 2005. Just a few blocks to Westover shops and restaurants.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax

Karen Fifield 202 766 9246

4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030

Office: (703) 964-1290

Each office is independently owned and operated.



Globe Trotter Properties

Rebecca Ripley, Broker

6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044

Office: (703)-495-3082