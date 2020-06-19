1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE

Amenities

This is your opportunity to rent a wonderful 4 level townhouse in the desirable Highgate community of Rosslyn - North Arlington. This 2500+ square foot home features hardwood floors, substantial storage throughout, Jenn-Aire double oven, two multi-sided fireplaces, lower level rec room, garage and private rear fenced patio. The enormous master suite boasts 2 walk in closets, laundry shoot, a sitting room and an over-sized bathroom with jetted tub. Southern exposure from the front and the many windows create light filled rooms throughout. Enjoy the urban lifestyle with just a short walk to the Rosslyn Metro stop (Orange, Silver and Blue lines), Georgetown, groceries, restaurants and shops!**This property shows beautifully has fresh paint and newly refinished floors. Contractors will be replacing master bathroom shower enclosure and whirlpool hardware as well as installing a built in microwave in the coming days.**