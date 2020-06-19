All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE

1514 North Colonial Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1514 North Colonial Terrace, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is your opportunity to rent a wonderful 4 level townhouse in the desirable Highgate community of Rosslyn - North Arlington. This 2500+ square foot home features hardwood floors, substantial storage throughout, Jenn-Aire double oven, two multi-sided fireplaces, lower level rec room, garage and private rear fenced patio. The enormous master suite boasts 2 walk in closets, laundry shoot, a sitting room and an over-sized bathroom with jetted tub. Southern exposure from the front and the many windows create light filled rooms throughout. Enjoy the urban lifestyle with just a short walk to the Rosslyn Metro stop (Orange, Silver and Blue lines), Georgetown, groceries, restaurants and shops!**This property shows beautifully has fresh paint and newly refinished floors. Contractors will be replacing master bathroom shower enclosure and whirlpool hardware as well as installing a built in microwave in the coming days.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE have any available units?
1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE have?
Some of 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 N COLONIAL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.

