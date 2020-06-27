All apartments in Arlington
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:55 PM

1510 12TH ST N #705

1510 12th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1510 12th Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Million Dollar Views $$$ Recently updated, rare corner unit with open floor plan and expansive peaceful views on 250 feet of balcony. Handsome refinished floors, freshly painted a sophisticated light neutral gray tone, sparkling re-glazed tub looks like new, balcony window treatments on its way. One bedroom, one bath condo with a 250-foot long sunny balcony facing green landscape of Fort Myers, Arlington Cemetery * Fantastic views of the Potomac, Jefferson Memorial & planes landing & taking off from DCA-National Airport. * Open floor plan with 940 sq ft * Walk-in storage room within the unit is big enough to convert into a computer room * Laundry facilities are on the same floor and shared with only 5 other units. * Sunny, west facing exposure result in light-filled rooms. * Rare space between floors makes these units quiet and peaceful. * Parking, gas and water are included in the rent. * Tenant pays only for electricity and cable. * Building has a brand new elevator. * Gated & locked bicycle storage in parking level. * Picnic tables and grill area in common patio area * Newer balcony doors and windows keep the unit nice and quiet. * Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances * Gas cooking range * Pets on a case-by-case basis. Limit is one pet per unit * IMPORTANT: Strictly a no smoking building. No exceptions * Move In fee $300. * Excellent location - blocks to Rosslyn Metro, ART Bus stops in front of the building, 10 minute walk to Clarendon * close to Iwo Jima Memorial, Georgetown, Courthouse, Quarter Deck, Arlington Cemetery, Fort Myer base * Easy access to Rt. 50, 110, I-66 * DCA Airport minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 12TH ST N #705 have any available units?
1510 12TH ST N #705 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 12TH ST N #705 have?
Some of 1510 12TH ST N #705's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 12TH ST N #705 currently offering any rent specials?
1510 12TH ST N #705 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 12TH ST N #705 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 12TH ST N #705 is pet friendly.
Does 1510 12TH ST N #705 offer parking?
Yes, 1510 12TH ST N #705 offers parking.
Does 1510 12TH ST N #705 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 12TH ST N #705 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 12TH ST N #705 have a pool?
No, 1510 12TH ST N #705 does not have a pool.
Does 1510 12TH ST N #705 have accessible units?
No, 1510 12TH ST N #705 does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 12TH ST N #705 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 12TH ST N #705 has units with dishwashers.
