1510 12TH ST N #705

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Million Dollar Views $$$ Recently updated, rare corner unit with open floor plan and expansive peaceful views on 250 feet of balcony. Handsome refinished floors, freshly painted a sophisticated light neutral gray tone, sparkling re-glazed tub looks like new, balcony window treatments on its way. One bedroom, one bath condo with a 250-foot long sunny balcony facing green landscape of Fort Myers, Arlington Cemetery * Fantastic views of the Potomac, Jefferson Memorial & planes landing & taking off from DCA-National Airport. * Open floor plan with 940 sq ft * Walk-in storage room within the unit is big enough to convert into a computer room * Laundry facilities are on the same floor and shared with only 5 other units. * Sunny, west facing exposure result in light-filled rooms. * Rare space between floors makes these units quiet and peaceful. * Parking, gas and water are included in the rent. * Tenant pays only for electricity and cable. * Building has a brand new elevator. * Gated & locked bicycle storage in parking level. * Picnic tables and grill area in common patio area * Newer balcony doors and windows keep the unit nice and quiet. * Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances * Gas cooking range * Pets on a case-by-case basis. Limit is one pet per unit * IMPORTANT: Strictly a no smoking building. No exceptions * Move In fee $300. * Excellent location - blocks to Rosslyn Metro, ART Bus stops in front of the building, 10 minute walk to Clarendon * close to Iwo Jima Memorial, Georgetown, Courthouse, Quarter Deck, Arlington Cemetery, Fort Myer base * Easy access to Rt. 50, 110, I-66 * DCA Airport minutes away.