Home
Arlington, VA
1501 KEY BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1501 KEY BOULEVARD
1501 Key Blvd
No Longer Available
Location
1501 Key Blvd, Arlington, VA 22209
North Rosslyn
Amenities
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Great main level one bedroom in an incredible location! Fireplace. Walk in Closet. Off Street parking. Walk to Metro & Shops! Walk over the bridge into Georgetown too!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1501 KEY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1501 KEY BOULEVARD's amenities include parking, walk in closets, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 1501 KEY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1501 KEY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 KEY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1501 KEY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1501 KEY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 KEY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1501 KEY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1501 KEY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 KEY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 KEY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
