1412 12th St
Last updated September 21 2019 at 8:55 AM

1412 12th St

1412 12th St N · No Longer Available
Location

1412 12th St N, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
pet friendly
Great location in Ballston near metro and new Ballston Quarter with new restaurants, easy commute to DC and Virginia. Newly renovated building with great amenities, including nice pool area, grills, games, lobby, amazon lockers for packages, work stations, large fitness center, pet wash, and seating areas. 24 hours front desk, security, professional building management company, friendly staff, and great customer service! Apartment is nice and spacious, large bedroom window and full sliding doors in living room, plenty of light, walk-in closet, new washer/dryer in unit, large bathroom, balcony overlooking new pool and outdoor area as well as Wilson Blvd. Great deal $2000 per month for 11 months, its available for rent with the building management, but I will offer to pay the $600 amenities fee if you rent through me (Im moving out and want to re-rent faster)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

