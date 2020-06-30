1412 12th St

Amenities

Great location in Ballston near metro and new Ballston Quarter with new restaurants, easy commute to DC and Virginia. Newly renovated building with great amenities, including nice pool area, grills, games, lobby, amazon lockers for packages, work stations, large fitness center, pet wash, and seating areas. 24 hours front desk, security, professional building management company, friendly staff, and great customer service! Apartment is nice and spacious, large bedroom window and full sliding doors in living room, plenty of light, walk-in closet, new washer/dryer in unit, large bathroom, balcony overlooking new pool and outdoor area as well as Wilson Blvd. Great deal $2000 per month for 11 months, its available for rent with the building management, but I will offer to pay the $600 amenities fee if you rent through me (Im moving out and want to re-rent faster)!