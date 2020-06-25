1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool media room tennis court

Unique 1,000 sq. ft. brick TH in Arlington Village available June 1st. Oak slat hardwood flooring on both levels! Open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets to ceiling (some with open fronts & over counter lighting), GAS cooking, microwave, dishwasher, two refrigerators and freezer plus granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Energy efficient washer & dryer. Full dining room open to kitchen, large MBR with ceiling fan & French door entry. Good size 2nd BR has built-in shelving. Updated ceramic tile bath. LR has beautiful built-in shelving and storage. Private deck in courtyard. Off-street parking in rear and more parking out front. Walk to shopping, theater and many restaurants. Pool, tennis, water, sewer, trash, extra storage bin and 2 parking passes included.Security deposit of 1 month~s rent, $50 credit check fee and $150 move in fee required. Owner will consider a well behaved pet with additional deposit. No smoking.Please view virtual tour and have driven the neighborhood before considering a tour. Tours only by appointment.