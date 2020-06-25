1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities
Unique 1,000 sq. ft. brick TH in Arlington Village available June 1st. Oak slat hardwood flooring on both levels! Open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets to ceiling (some with open fronts & over counter lighting), GAS cooking, microwave, dishwasher, two refrigerators and freezer plus granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Energy efficient washer & dryer. Full dining room open to kitchen, large MBR with ceiling fan & French door entry. Good size 2nd BR has built-in shelving. Updated ceramic tile bath. LR has beautiful built-in shelving and storage. Private deck in courtyard. Off-street parking in rear and more parking out front. Walk to shopping, theater and many restaurants. Pool, tennis, water, sewer, trash, extra storage bin and 2 parking passes included.Security deposit of 1 month~s rent, $50 credit check fee and $150 move in fee required. Owner will consider a well behaved pet with additional deposit. No smoking.Please view virtual tour and have driven the neighborhood before considering a tour. Tours only by appointment.