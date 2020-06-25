All apartments in Arlington
1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET

1400 South Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1400 South Edgewood Street, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
media room
tennis court
Unique 1,000 sq. ft. brick TH in Arlington Village available June 1st. Oak slat hardwood flooring on both levels! Open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets to ceiling (some with open fronts & over counter lighting), GAS cooking, microwave, dishwasher, two refrigerators and freezer plus granite counter tops and recessed lighting. Energy efficient washer & dryer. Full dining room open to kitchen, large MBR with ceiling fan & French door entry. Good size 2nd BR has built-in shelving. Updated ceramic tile bath. LR has beautiful built-in shelving and storage. Private deck in courtyard. Off-street parking in rear and more parking out front. Walk to shopping, theater and many restaurants. Pool, tennis, water, sewer, trash, extra storage bin and 2 parking passes included.Security deposit of 1 month~s rent, $50 credit check fee and $150 move in fee required. Owner will consider a well behaved pet with additional deposit. No smoking.Please view virtual tour and have driven the neighborhood before considering a tour. Tours only by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET offers parking.
Does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET has a pool.
Does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 S EDGEWOOD STREET has units with dishwashers.
