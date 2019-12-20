1325 N PIERCE STREET

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 19 unit luxury mid-rise apartment community. 1325 Pierce is conveniently located within a 10-minute walk to the Court House metro station, minutes away from shopping, dining, and a movie theater. Featuring two bedroom and three bedroom units with designer flooring and lighting, chef inspired kitchen, stainless appliances, custom wood cabinetry, wall to wall carpeting, and private balcony. Abundant closet space offers you the peace of mind for your wardrobe storage. Forget about those extension cords and wires that will clutter up your living space, there is an electric outlet available on almost every wall, at every corner. You will never run out of charging space for your electronic devices. Aside from our cutting-edge apartment amenities, 1325 Pierce offers state of the art community amenities such as a fitness center and a game room. Relax and unwind after a long day, you are home. You will find peace and serenity with these very quiet units from the busy outside world. 1325 Pierce is a perfect fit for all lifestyles, providing you the best living experience ever. Because Where You Live Matters!