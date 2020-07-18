1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking pool bike storage sauna

Unit APT 302 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Two Bedroom in Arlington - Property Id: 89946



Beautiful 2 bedroom one bus away from downtown, skylight, fireplace, gym, sauna, pool, washer and dryer. bike storage. Recent kitchen renovation with dishwasher, electric stove and oven.



Bus: 5-minute walk to bus stops which will get you to Rosslyn (route 45), downtown DC (16s) as well as Ballston (74), Pentagon, Pentagon city, Crystal city, and etc. Free parking in the back of the apartment and additional street parking. Metro: The nearest metro stops are Ballston or Pentagon City. Not in walking distance but a bus away.



Rent:$2,000 including water, trash and parking. Electricity averaged 50 dollars over the past year. No other utility fees. Move in dates flexible. Furniture optional. Pet deposit. No pet fee.



Near W&OD trail head. There are coffee shops, beer garden, Arlington cinema and drafthouse, and restaurants in walking distance.

