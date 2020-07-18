All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 17 2020

1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302

1303 South Walter Reed Drive · (646) 696-1327
Location

1303 South Walter Reed Drive, Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Heights South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit APT 302 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
sauna
Unit APT 302 Available 08/01/20 Sunny Two Bedroom in Arlington - Property Id: 89946

Beautiful 2 bedroom one bus away from downtown, skylight, fireplace, gym, sauna, pool, washer and dryer. bike storage. Recent kitchen renovation with dishwasher, electric stove and oven.

Bus: 5-minute walk to bus stops which will get you to Rosslyn (route 45), downtown DC (16s) as well as Ballston (74), Pentagon, Pentagon city, Crystal city, and etc. Free parking in the back of the apartment and additional street parking. Metro: The nearest metro stops are Ballston or Pentagon City. Not in walking distance but a bus away.

Rent:$2,000 including water, trash and parking. Electricity averaged 50 dollars over the past year. No other utility fees. Move in dates flexible. Furniture optional. Pet deposit. No pet fee.

Near W&OD trail head. There are coffee shops, beer garden, Arlington cinema and drafthouse, and restaurants in walking distance.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1303-s-walter-reed-dr-arlington-va-unit-apt-302/89946
Property Id 89946

(RLNE5943836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 have any available units?
1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 have?
Some of 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 currently offering any rent specials?
1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 is pet friendly.
Does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 offer parking?
Yes, 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 offers parking.
Does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 have a pool?
Yes, 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 has a pool.
Does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 have accessible units?
No, 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1303 S WALTER REED DR APT 302 has units with dishwashers.

