1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S

Unit 1507S Available 09/01/19 Spacious condominium with expansive views - Property Id: 148995



Superb location in Crystal City! Sunny 2BR/2BA 1,556 sq.ft unit. Lavish marble bath with separate shower & tub, panoramic views of the Potomac River off expansive 15th floor private balcony from both bedroom areas and living room. full service bldg w/24-hr concierge, an outdoor pool, an indoor lap pool, yoga/dance studio and fitness center, all of which are privately accessed. Just steps from beautiful 33-acre Longbridge Park. Metro indoor walking path connected from this building, 0.3-mile fun walk; 1 underground garage parking space comes with the unit. Close to Metro, shopping, entertainment, Pentagon and DC. $2,575 per month. Owner pays condo fee. Tenant pays only electric and cable/internet.

Crystal Gateway is an 18-story high-rise condo building located in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, VA. This upscale building was delivered in 1981 and features 174 units. With just four units per floor, Crystal Gateway offers an upscale boutique environment for its residents.

No Pets Allowed



