All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S

1300 Crystal Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Crystal City Shops
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1300 Crystal Dr, Arlington, VA 22202
Crystal City Shops

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
yoga
Unit 1507S Available 09/01/19 Spacious condominium with expansive views - Property Id: 148995

Superb location in Crystal City! Sunny 2BR/2BA 1,556 sq.ft unit. Lavish marble bath with separate shower & tub, panoramic views of the Potomac River off expansive 15th floor private balcony from both bedroom areas and living room. full service bldg w/24-hr concierge, an outdoor pool, an indoor lap pool, yoga/dance studio and fitness center, all of which are privately accessed. Just steps from beautiful 33-acre Longbridge Park. Metro indoor walking path connected from this building, 0.3-mile fun walk; 1 underground garage parking space comes with the unit. Close to Metro, shopping, entertainment, Pentagon and DC. $2,575 per month. Owner pays condo fee. Tenant pays only electric and cable/internet.
Crystal Gateway is an 18-story high-rise condo building located in the Crystal City neighborhood of Arlington, VA. This upscale building was delivered in 1981 and features 174 units. With just four units per floor, Crystal Gateway offers an upscale boutique environment for its residents.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148995p
Property Id 148995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S have any available units?
1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S have?
Some of 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S currently offering any rent specials?
1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S pet-friendly?
No, 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S offer parking?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S offers parking.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S have a pool?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S has a pool.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S have accessible units?
No, 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 CRYSTAL DRIVE PH4S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thomas Place
461 North Thomas Street
Arlington, VA 22203
Serrano Apartments
5535 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
The Prime at Arlington Courthouse
1415 N Taft St
Arlington, VA 22201
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S
Arlington, VA 22206
The Bartlett
520 12th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Gables Pointe 14
1353 North Rolfe Street
Arlington, VA 22209
Crystal City Lofts
305 10th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University