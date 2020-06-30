1224 12th St

Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Infinity Apartments is located at 955 South Columbus Street Arlington, VA and is managed by Capital Investment Advisors, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Infinity Apartments offers one to three bedroom apartments ranging in size from 790 to 1,383 sq.ft. Amenities include Central Air Conditioning, Central Domestic Hot Water, Swimming Pool, Partial Covered Parking, Fitness Center, and more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs, and is located in the 22204. For more details, contact our office at (703) 671-4990 or use the online contact form and well get back to you as soon as possible.



