1222 N MEADE STREET

FABULOUS LOCATION-10 MIN WALK TO ROSSLYN METRO. Spectacular DC Views of from this Top Floor Unit. Across from the Iwo Jima Memorial & Park. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT(except phone/cable). Nice Size Unit-840 sq ft. Hardwood Floors, Updated Bathroom, plus HUGE Completely Floored Walk-up Attic for tons of Storage. Community Laundry Room plus Additional Storage. 2 Parking Spaces included. So close to downtown Rosslyn, DC, Georgetown, Shops and More. Note: 80% of Hardwood Floors Must be Covered. Sorry-No smokers. Owner Will Consider Small Pet - AVAILABLE JAN 3