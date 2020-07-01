All apartments in Arlington
1222 N MEADE STREET
1222 N MEADE STREET

1222 North Meade Street · No Longer Available
Location

1222 North Meade Street, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FABULOUS LOCATION-10 MIN WALK TO ROSSLYN METRO. Spectacular DC Views of from this Top Floor Unit. Across from the Iwo Jima Memorial & Park. ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT(except phone/cable). Nice Size Unit-840 sq ft. Hardwood Floors, Updated Bathroom, plus HUGE Completely Floored Walk-up Attic for tons of Storage. Community Laundry Room plus Additional Storage. 2 Parking Spaces included. So close to downtown Rosslyn, DC, Georgetown, Shops and More. Note: 80% of Hardwood Floors Must be Covered. Sorry-No smokers. Owner Will Consider Small Pet - AVAILABLE JAN 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1222 N MEADE STREET have any available units?
1222 N MEADE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1222 N MEADE STREET have?
Some of 1222 N MEADE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1222 N MEADE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1222 N MEADE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1222 N MEADE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1222 N MEADE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1222 N MEADE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1222 N MEADE STREET offers parking.
Does 1222 N MEADE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1222 N MEADE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1222 N MEADE STREET have a pool?
No, 1222 N MEADE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1222 N MEADE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1222 N MEADE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1222 N MEADE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1222 N MEADE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

