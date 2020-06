Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Traditional brick colonial 3BR 1.5 bath available now in desirable Madison Manor neighborhood. Central A/C, gas heat, washer & dryer. Stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher, disposal. New water heater. Hardwood floors. NO PETS. Minutes to routes 50 and 66. Easy access to W&OD and Custis trails for commuting and recreation; easy walk to East Falls Church Metro. Home is on a cul de sac, use driveway or street parking available. The yard backs up onto Madison Manor park.