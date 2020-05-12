1111 N KENTUCKY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar playground

Single family home in much sought after Westover Village. Top schools and walking distance to parks, WO&D Trail,transportation, shops, restaurants, Italian Store, Westover Beer Garden, Lost Dog, farmers market, cleaners, coffee shops,and much more. Six miles to downtown DC. Convenient to Henderson Hall, Mark Center, Ft. Myers, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoirand entire NCR. This has been a family home since 1947 and was completely renovated in 2004 tripling the size of the housewith luxury details. Nice neighborhood with a hometown feel. Features: Wood/granite/marble/tile ooring Skylights Cherrykitchen cabinets Decor/Bosch/Subzero appliances Granite countertops Two master suites / One on main level Both masterbathrooms have heated ooring Balcony off upper level master bedroom Fully nished basement with large entertainmentroom Ample closets by ELFA (Container Store) throughout Plantation shutters Ofce in upper level Sunroom Slate patio andwalkways Storage shed In between Ballston and EFC metros Bus stop at end of street Westover Park at the other end of thestreet with playground * Longer term lease desired but one year minimum. * Will consider dogs with additional deposit of$250. No cats please. * Includes Verizon FIOS with Gigabit Ethernet. *