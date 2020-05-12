All apartments in Arlington
1111 N KENTUCKY STREET

1111 North Kentucky Street · No Longer Available
Location

1111 North Kentucky Street, Arlington, VA 22205
Westover Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
playground
Single family home in much sought after Westover Village. Top schools and walking distance to parks, WO&D Trail,transportation, shops, restaurants, Italian Store, Westover Beer Garden, Lost Dog, farmers market, cleaners, coffee shops,and much more. Six miles to downtown DC. Convenient to Henderson Hall, Mark Center, Ft. Myers, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoirand entire NCR. This has been a family home since 1947 and was completely renovated in 2004 tripling the size of the housewith luxury details. Nice neighborhood with a hometown feel. Features: Wood/granite/marble/tile ooring Skylights Cherrykitchen cabinets Decor/Bosch/Subzero appliances Granite countertops Two master suites / One on main level Both masterbathrooms have heated ooring Balcony off upper level master bedroom Fully nished basement with large entertainmentroom Ample closets by ELFA (Container Store) throughout Plantation shutters Ofce in upper level Sunroom Slate patio andwalkways Storage shed In between Ballston and EFC metros Bus stop at end of street Westover Park at the other end of thestreet with playground * Longer term lease desired but one year minimum. * Will consider dogs with additional deposit of$250. No cats please. * Includes Verizon FIOS with Gigabit Ethernet. *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

