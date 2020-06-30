1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W

Amenities
AVAILABLE DATE:
Immediate Occupancy
RENTAL RATE INCLUDES:
All utilties
Cable television
Your Own Wireless Internet
All Taxes
APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped
All Utilities, cable tv, wi-fi and taxes incl.
Over 720 Square Feet + Private Balcony
Fully Renovated Apartment!
Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flat wear, coffee maker, toaster, etc.)
Linens and Bedding are Provided
Queen Size Bed
New Light Wood Floors
Beautiful 2nd Floor View from Private Balcony
Plenty of Closets & Storage Space in this Unit
2 Blocks to Rosslyn Metro
Resort-Like Amenities (see below)
Very Desirable Residence Location
Non-Smoking Apartment
1 Metro Stop To DC and 2 Stops to Pentagon
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING
RESIDENT AMENITIES:
Front Desk Concierge
Huge Fitness Center
Extensie Cardio Equipment
Extensive Weight Equipment
On-Site Market
Swimming Pool
Hot Tub
Laundry Facilities
Parcel Service
Lock Out Service
Playground
Parking On Site
Game Room with Billiard Tables and Ping-Pong Tables
24 Hour Gatehouse Security
Barbecue Grills
Picnic Area
On-Site Dry Cleaners
On-Site Hair Salon
Bicycle Room
Steam Room & Sauna
Entertainment Center
Theater Room