All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W

1111 Arlington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1111 Arlington Boulevard, Arlington, VA 22209
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
AVAILABLE DATE:
Immediate Occupancy

RENTAL RATE INCLUDES:
All utilties
Cable television
Your Own Wireless Internet
All Taxes

APARTMENT FEATURES:
Fully Furnished & Fully Equipped
All Utilities, cable tv, wi-fi and taxes incl.
Over 720 Square Feet + Private Balcony
Fully Renovated Apartment!
Fully Equipped Kitchen (pots, pans, flat wear, coffee maker, toaster, etc.)
Linens and Bedding are Provided
Queen Size Bed
New Light Wood Floors
Beautiful 2nd Floor View from Private Balcony
Plenty of Closets & Storage Space in this Unit
2 Blocks to Rosslyn Metro
Resort-Like Amenities (see below)
Very Desirable Residence Location
Non-Smoking Apartment
1 Metro Stop To DC and 2 Stops to Pentagon
Walking Distance to EVERYTHING

RESIDENT AMENITIES:
Front Desk Concierge
Huge Fitness Center
Extensie Cardio Equipment
Extensive Weight Equipment
On-Site Market
Swimming Pool
Hot Tub
Laundry Facilities
Parcel Service
Lock Out Service
Playground
Parking On Site
Game Room with Billiard Tables and Ping-Pong Tables
24 Hour Gatehouse Security
Barbecue Grills
Picnic Area
On-Site Dry Cleaners
On-Site Hair Salon
Bicycle Room
Steam Room & Sauna
Entertainment Center
Theater Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W have any available units?
1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W have?
Some of 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W pet-friendly?
No, 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W offers parking.
Does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W have a pool?
Yes, 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W has a pool.
Does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W have accessible units?
No, 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Arlington Boulevard Unit: 218-W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dominion
333 South Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22204
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Meridian at Ballston Commons
900 N Stuart St
Arlington, VA 22203
1401 Joyce on Pentagon Row
1401 S Joyce St
Arlington, VA 22202
Trove
1201 S Ross St
Arlington, VA 22204
Crystal Square
1515 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Arlington, VA 22202
Richmond Square
900 N Randolph St
Arlington, VA 22203
Haven Columbia Pike
805 S Florida St
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University