Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets elevator bike storage sauna

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage sauna

Spacious- one of the very largest 2BR apartment in Arlington with 1583 sf! The owner has been renovating this property between tenants for the past couple of years. All light fixtures have been replaced; totally repainted 2019 with a light gray; windows & SGD replaced approximately 2-3 years ago; new hardwoods throughout added 2019; New SS Bosch DW (2018); new SS Bosch Refrigerator w/ice, etc. (2019) & new SS Bosch Electric Range w/oven and built-in convection/microwave just installed. All door handles & anything that was brass was changed to nickel except for some plumb parts that can't be changed until the marble is torn out. The building is gorgeous & so is the unit - a separate storage room (9x8) on the same level as the unit plus a bin storage area in the parking area; separate bike storage in parking area. Men & Ladies locker rooms have saunas (men might have steam - can't remember). The foyer has a full wall of closets; the hall has more closets into MBR which has 3 walk-in closets. Second BR has large walk-in closet also. one garage space goes with the unit, but I did find out Mgmt has 3 parking spaces they rent per year so if a second space is needed, it is available now.