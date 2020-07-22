All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1045 N UTAH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1045 N UTAH STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:46 AM

1045 N UTAH STREET

1045 North Utah Street · (301) 652-0643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Ballston - Virginia Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1045 North Utah Street, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Bright and updated 675 sq ft. unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bath & plenty of closet/storage space. Available August 15th for a one year lease at $2,100/month (flexible on move in date if needed) ***Great Location near the Ballston Metro***Windsor plaza is a well maintained building with community spaces including a large pool, patio and grilling area. Includes one assigned parking space feet from the elevator in the building garage. One visitor pass is also included for dedicated parking spaces in front of the building (a rarity in Ballston!)Perfect for somebody looking to live close to the brand new Ballston Quarter, 1 block to the Metro and direct access to Route 66. This open floor plan is extremely practical with no wasted space and everything has been updated. Modern features include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, updated light fixtures and all new updated appliances.Water is included in the cost of the rent and electric and gas are minimal expenses with updated efficiency units installed in the unit. Washer and Dryer included in the unit and an additional storage space is also included in the attached parking garage.The building recently completed a renovation of the interior hallways and common areas to freshen its~ appearance. The street where the condo is located on is a dead-end so it is relatively quiet for Arlington and has Capital Bikeshare and ZipCar locations steps from the front of the building. Ballston is already a great place to live with abundant dining and nightlife options and will continue grow as Ballston Quarter expands every month.Property amenities: Attached Parking Garage, Large Pool, Barbecue Area, Elevator, Flooring: Tile, GateUnit amenities: Additional storage in garage, Air Conditioning, Patio Area, Cable Ready, Dedicated, Covered Parking Spot, Washing & Dryer in Unit, Guest Parking, Controlled Access, Dishwasher, Garbage DisposalTerms at 1045 N Utah Street #306: Includes water, parking and condo fees. 1-year lease preferred but can be flexible. Cats allowed. $2100 Security Deposit and $40 application fee required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 N UTAH STREET have any available units?
1045 N UTAH STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 N UTAH STREET have?
Some of 1045 N UTAH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 N UTAH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1045 N UTAH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 N UTAH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 N UTAH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1045 N UTAH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1045 N UTAH STREET offers parking.
Does 1045 N UTAH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 N UTAH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 N UTAH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1045 N UTAH STREET has a pool.
Does 1045 N UTAH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1045 N UTAH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 N UTAH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 N UTAH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1045 N UTAH STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Siena Park
2301 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Arbor Heights
5203 8th Road South
Arlington, VA 22204
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street
Arlington, VA 22204
2200 Columbia Pike
2200 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Park
942 S Wakefield St
Arlington, VA 22204
Parc Rosslyn Apartments
1531 N Pierce St
Arlington, VA 22209
Central Place
1800 N Lynn St
Arlington, VA 22209

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArlington 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arlington Apartments with GymsArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity