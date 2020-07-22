Amenities

Bright and updated 675 sq ft. unit with 1 bedroom, 1 bath & plenty of closet/storage space. Available August 15th for a one year lease at $2,100/month (flexible on move in date if needed) ***Great Location near the Ballston Metro***Windsor plaza is a well maintained building with community spaces including a large pool, patio and grilling area. Includes one assigned parking space feet from the elevator in the building garage. One visitor pass is also included for dedicated parking spaces in front of the building (a rarity in Ballston!)Perfect for somebody looking to live close to the brand new Ballston Quarter, 1 block to the Metro and direct access to Route 66. This open floor plan is extremely practical with no wasted space and everything has been updated. Modern features include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathroom, updated light fixtures and all new updated appliances.Water is included in the cost of the rent and electric and gas are minimal expenses with updated efficiency units installed in the unit. Washer and Dryer included in the unit and an additional storage space is also included in the attached parking garage.The building recently completed a renovation of the interior hallways and common areas to freshen its~ appearance. The street where the condo is located on is a dead-end so it is relatively quiet for Arlington and has Capital Bikeshare and ZipCar locations steps from the front of the building. Ballston is already a great place to live with abundant dining and nightlife options and will continue grow as Ballston Quarter expands every month.Property amenities: Attached Parking Garage, Large Pool, Barbecue Area, Elevator, Flooring: Tile, GateUnit amenities: Additional storage in garage, Air Conditioning, Patio Area, Cable Ready, Dedicated, Covered Parking Spot, Washing & Dryer in Unit, Guest Parking, Controlled Access, Dishwasher, Garbage DisposalTerms at 1045 N Utah Street #306: Includes water, parking and condo fees. 1-year lease preferred but can be flexible. Cats allowed. $2100 Security Deposit and $40 application fee required.