This charming three bedroom home is the ideal Arlington living experience. Step outside to find yourself two blocks from beautiful Virginia Highlands Park - a neighborhood hot spot with picnic areas, running trails, sports facilities, playgrounds, and beyond. Just a short drive (or walk) away is the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City with everything you need - grocery stores, shops, restaurants, entertainment - with a convenient metro stop that easily gets you wherever you need to go.