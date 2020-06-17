1008 N. Glebe Road

Amenities
A beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom 1,000+ square foot apartment located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Ballston in Arlington. The Rixey is a luxury building with a 24 hour concierge and includes a well-appointed gym, roof-top entertainment areas and a year round hot tub. Truly, this is a dream apartment!
Apartment details:
2 Bedrooms (Master and guest)
2 Bathrooms (Master has walk-in shower, other tub/shower combo)
Large kitchen with oversized built-in island
Juliet Balconies in the Living and Master
Floor to ceiling windows in living/dining room with sliding doors
Window exposure is north and west, providing a gorgeous sunset nearly every night
Neutral grey wood flooring
Washer/dryer in apartment
Building amenities:
Concierge manned 24 hours per day at lobby/front desk
Gorgeous roof deck with amenities galore including fire pit, party/game room, top of the line built-in grills and a spa/hot tub for summer and winter use!
3.5 blocks to the Ballston station Silver/Orange lines
Starbucks and many neighborhood restaurants are just steps from the front door