1008 N. Glebe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge fire pit gym game room bbq/grill hot tub lobby

A beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom 1,000+ square foot apartment located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Ballston in Arlington. The Rixey is a luxury building with a 24 hour concierge and includes a well-appointed gym, roof-top entertainment areas and a year round hot tub. Truly, this is a dream apartment!



Apartment details:

2 Bedrooms (Master and guest)

2 Bathrooms (Master has walk-in shower, other tub/shower combo)

Large kitchen with oversized built-in island

Juliet Balconies in the Living and Master

Floor to ceiling windows in living/dining room with sliding doors

Window exposure is north and west, providing a gorgeous sunset nearly every night

Neutral grey wood flooring

Washer/dryer in apartment



Building amenities:

Concierge manned 24 hours per day at lobby/front desk

Gorgeous roof deck with amenities galore including fire pit, party/game room, top of the line built-in grills and a spa/hot tub for summer and winter use!

3.5 blocks to the Ballston station Silver/Orange lines

Starbucks and many neighborhood restaurants are just steps from the front door