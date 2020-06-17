All apartments in Arlington
1008 N. Glebe Road

1008 North Glebe Road · No Longer Available
Location

1008 North Glebe Road, Arlington, VA 22201
Bluemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
24hr concierge
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
game room
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
A beautiful two bedroom/two bathroom 1,000+ square foot apartment located in the highly sought after neighborhood of Ballston in Arlington. The Rixey is a luxury building with a 24 hour concierge and includes a well-appointed gym, roof-top entertainment areas and a year round hot tub. Truly, this is a dream apartment!

Apartment details:
2 Bedrooms (Master and guest)
2 Bathrooms (Master has walk-in shower, other tub/shower combo)
Large kitchen with oversized built-in island
Juliet Balconies in the Living and Master
Floor to ceiling windows in living/dining room with sliding doors
Window exposure is north and west, providing a gorgeous sunset nearly every night
Neutral grey wood flooring
Washer/dryer in apartment

Building amenities:
Concierge manned 24 hours per day at lobby/front desk
Gorgeous roof deck with amenities galore including fire pit, party/game room, top of the line built-in grills and a spa/hot tub for summer and winter use!
3.5 blocks to the Ballston station Silver/Orange lines
Starbucks and many neighborhood restaurants are just steps from the front door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 N. Glebe Road have any available units?
1008 N. Glebe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 N. Glebe Road have?
Some of 1008 N. Glebe Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 N. Glebe Road currently offering any rent specials?
1008 N. Glebe Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 N. Glebe Road pet-friendly?
No, 1008 N. Glebe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 1008 N. Glebe Road offer parking?
No, 1008 N. Glebe Road does not offer parking.
Does 1008 N. Glebe Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 N. Glebe Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 N. Glebe Road have a pool?
No, 1008 N. Glebe Road does not have a pool.
Does 1008 N. Glebe Road have accessible units?
No, 1008 N. Glebe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 N. Glebe Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 N. Glebe Road does not have units with dishwashers.
