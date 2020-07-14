Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed bike storage conference room internet access

At The Arbors on Duke you'll find the perfect apartment to fit your lifestyle. Whether you're staying in for the evening snuggled in front of your fireplace or cooking for a group of friends or your family in your modern kitchen, our spacious one and two bedroom apartments offer all of the comforts and conveniences you've come to expect, plus so much more. Our amenities are top notch too. A resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, BBQ grilling area, 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes, business center, resident lounge with bar area and complimentary coffee bar, plus a free shuttle to the Van Dorn Metro makes commuting a breeze. Our lifestyle amenities help you achieve the balanced lifestyle you deserve.