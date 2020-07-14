All apartments in Alexandria
The Arbors on Duke
The Arbors on Duke

5250 Duke St · (708) 277-6944
Location

5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA 22304
London Park Apartments

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 217 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 17+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 316 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$1,911

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors on Duke.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
bike storage
conference room
internet access
At The Arbors on Duke you'll find the perfect apartment to fit your lifestyle. Whether you're staying in for the evening snuggled in front of your fireplace or cooking for a group of friends or your family in your modern kitchen, our spacious one and two bedroom apartments offer all of the comforts and conveniences you've come to expect, plus so much more. Our amenities are top notch too. A resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, BBQ grilling area, 24-hour fitness center with Peloton bikes, business center, resident lounge with bar area and complimentary coffee bar, plus a free shuttle to the Van Dorn Metro makes commuting a breeze. Our lifestyle amenities help you achieve the balanced lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12.50/month, Pest control: $3.35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: 1 Dog: $500, 2 Dogs: $800
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: 1 Cat: $20, 2 Cats: $30
Parking Details: Other. Garage Parking and Surface Parking Available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface Lot, Controlled Access Parking Garage: $75.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50-$200
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbors on Duke have any available units?
The Arbors on Duke has 29 units available starting at $1,444 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Arbors on Duke have?
Some of The Arbors on Duke's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors on Duke currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors on Duke is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month FREE! Call the leasing office TODAY for details! *New applicants only. Subject to change without notice.
Is The Arbors on Duke pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors on Duke is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors on Duke offer parking?
Yes, The Arbors on Duke offers parking.
Does The Arbors on Duke have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Arbors on Duke offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors on Duke have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors on Duke has a pool.
Does The Arbors on Duke have accessible units?
No, The Arbors on Duke does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbors on Duke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors on Duke has units with dishwashers.
Does The Arbors on Duke have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Arbors on Duke has units with air conditioning.
