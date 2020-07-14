The Arbors on Duke

Lease Length: 3, 6-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $12.50/month, Pest control: $3.35/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
deposit: 1 Dog: $500, 2 Dogs: $800
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: 1 Cat: $20, 2 Cats: $30
Parking Details: Other. Garage Parking and Surface Parking Available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface Lot, Controlled Access Parking Garage: $75.
Storage Details: Storage Unit: $50-$200
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.