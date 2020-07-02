All apartments in Alexandria
Park Place

2500 N Van Dorn St · No Longer Available
Location

2500 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Great opportunity to rent a renovated and beautifully furnished apartment with WiFi and additional amenities (workout facility, pool, and free parking on site)! There is a laundry room located on the floor for resident use and all utilities including WiFi are included.

The unit is located on the 6th floor (elevator in building) and has a great view of the DMV skyline. The kitchen is fully furnished with cooking tools, updated appliances, and a coffee maker! There is also a nice dining area for entertaining guests or small dinners. Please email any questions you may have.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Place have any available units?
Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does Park Place have?
Some of Park Place's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Place pet-friendly?
No, Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does Park Place offer parking?
Yes, Park Place offers parking.
Does Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Place have a pool?
Yes, Park Place has a pool.
Does Park Place have accessible units?
No, Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does Park Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Park Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.

