Park Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Great opportunity to rent a renovated and beautifully furnished apartment with WiFi and additional amenities (workout facility, pool, and free parking on site)! There is a laundry room located on the floor for resident use and all utilities including WiFi are included.



The unit is located on the 6th floor (elevator in building) and has a great view of the DMV skyline. The kitchen is fully furnished with cooking tools, updated appliances, and a coffee maker! There is also a nice dining area for entertaining guests or small dinners. Please email any questions you may have.