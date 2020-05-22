930 N COLUMBUS STREET

Amenities

This townhome is located in one of EYA's latest luxury communities, Old Town Commons. It features a white chef's kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, an exposed brick living room, a large private rear patio, and rooftop deck. There are bamboo hardwood floors on all 3 levels and assigned parking for two cars. The home is walking distance to the waterfront and a variety of cafes, restaurants, shops, and parks. These attractions stretch from King Street in Historic Old Town to the new Old Town North. Easy access to DC & National Airport. Available now.