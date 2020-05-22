All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 930 N COLUMBUS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
930 N COLUMBUS STREET
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

930 N COLUMBUS STREET

930 North Columbus Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Braddock Road Metro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

930 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Braddock Road Metro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This townhome is located in one of EYA's latest luxury communities, Old Town Commons. It features a white chef's kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, an exposed brick living room, a large private rear patio, and rooftop deck. There are bamboo hardwood floors on all 3 levels and assigned parking for two cars. The home is walking distance to the waterfront and a variety of cafes, restaurants, shops, and parks. These attractions stretch from King Street in Historic Old Town to the new Old Town North. Easy access to DC & National Airport. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET have any available units?
930 N COLUMBUS STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET have?
Some of 930 N COLUMBUS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 930 N COLUMBUS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
930 N COLUMBUS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 930 N COLUMBUS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 930 N COLUMBUS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 930 N COLUMBUS STREET does offer parking.
Does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 930 N COLUMBUS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET have a pool?
No, 930 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET have accessible units?
No, 930 N COLUMBUS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 930 N COLUMBUS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 930 N COLUMBUS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Thornton
1199 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Landmark Ridge
6161 Edsall Rd
Alexandria, VA 22304
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln
Alexandria, VA 22309
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University