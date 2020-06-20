All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W

918 West Timber Branch Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

918 West Timber Branch Parkway, Alexandria, VA 22302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Storybook setting, with treetop views on W. Timber Branch Parkway. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths; huge living room with amazing views, warm wood floors, 2-wood burning FP. Large rec-room above grade with large windows for plenty of light and sunshine. 2 upper-level BR's are huge. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and granite counters. Large yard and patio great schools. Excellent credit a must with minimum credit score of 720. To apply online, go to LongandFoster.com and search by address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W have any available units?
918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W have?
Some of 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W currently offering any rent specials?
918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W pet-friendly?
No, 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W offer parking?
Yes, 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W does offer parking.
Does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W have a pool?
No, 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W does not have a pool.
Does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W have accessible units?
No, 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W does not have accessible units.
Does 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Curve 6100
6100 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA 22312
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St
Alexandria, VA 22314
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Station 650
650 Potomac Avenue
Alexandria, VA 22301
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University