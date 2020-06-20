918 TIMBER BRANCH PKWY W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A Storybook setting, with treetop views on W. Timber Branch Parkway. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths; huge living room with amazing views, warm wood floors, 2-wood burning FP. Large rec-room above grade with large windows for plenty of light and sunshine. 2 upper-level BR's are huge. Updated kitchen with newer appliances and granite counters. Large yard and patio great schools. Excellent credit a must with minimum credit score of 720. To apply online, go to LongandFoster.com and search by address.