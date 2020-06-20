All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like 918 Jefferson St. #1B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
918 Jefferson St. #1B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

918 Jefferson St. #1B

918 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

918 Jefferson St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
6 unit Garden Style Apartment Building. Off-street parking
A 1bd/1bath basement apartment in a three story garden style building that includes the charm, excitement, and style of Historic Old Town Alexandria. A neighborhood within a short walking distance to the Potomac river, shopping, and restaurants. Within two blocks of the Mt. Vernon bike trail with quick and easy access to I-95, I-395, Capital Beltway, MGM, and National Harbor. Excellent bus connections within two blocks on S. Washington St. and three blocks on Franklin St. About a 20-25 minute walk to the King St. Metro station. In addition, there are plenty of extra parking spaces for guests behind the building and plenty of on-street parking in front of the building. No city parking permit required. Approximately 500 sq. ft., central air conditioning and heating. The apartment has microwave, cable ready, free Wi-Fi and a full size washer-dryer inside the apartment. No pets and a Non-smoking building. Rent includes water and trash removal. Tenant pays electricity. Available first of March
. Also see WilkeningRentalProperties.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Jefferson St. #1B have any available units?
918 Jefferson St. #1B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
How much is rent in Alexandria, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Alexandria Rent Report.
What amenities does 918 Jefferson St. #1B have?
Some of 918 Jefferson St. #1B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Jefferson St. #1B currently offering any rent specials?
918 Jefferson St. #1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Jefferson St. #1B pet-friendly?
No, 918 Jefferson St. #1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #1B offer parking?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #1B offers parking.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #1B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #1B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #1B have a pool?
No, 918 Jefferson St. #1B does not have a pool.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #1B have accessible units?
No, 918 Jefferson St. #1B does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Jefferson St. #1B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Jefferson St. #1B has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr
Alexandria, VA 22309
Reserve at Potomac Yard
3700 Jefferson Davis Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22305
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way
Alexandria, VA 22314
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University